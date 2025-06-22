Detroit Pistons Watch Another Massive NBA Trade Go Down
Whether the Detroit Pistons secretly entered the Kevin Durant market as a wild card team or not, many have been forced to officially realize that the pipe dream of pairing Cade Cunningham up with Kevin Durant is not going to happen.
On Sunday afternoon, the Phoenix Suns struck a deal with the Houson Rockets to put an end to the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.
Durant lands on the Rockets in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, this year’s No. 10 pick in the NBA Draft, and five second-round picks, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
As expected, the Suns land a haul, with a pair of win-now players. The Rockets pick up a former NBA MVP, who has multiple NBA Finals wins on his resume.
Did the Pistons Miss Out on Another Major Opportunity?
The Pistons never seemed to be truly in the Durant market. While it was suggested that there were wild-card suitors, who were left in the dark, it was clear Durant was going to end up in Miami, San Antonio, Minnesota, or Houston.
Based on comments made by the Pistons’ President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, the chances of the team looking to make a deal for Durant were likely slim.
Since Langdon took over last summer, he’s been committed to playing the long game. Add some solid complementary veterans while banking on the development of younger core players, such as Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Jaden Ivey.
Everything went well for the Pistons last year. In fact, they exceeded expectations by clinching the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed and put up a good fight in the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks.
NBA analysts, writers, and fans have been pounding the table for Detroit to make a decent splash to get a standout seasoned veteran to play alongside the one-time All-Star, Cade Cunningham. The Cunningham-Durant idea generated some noise, but it was a pipe dream from the jump.
Maybe the Pistons are keeping their cards close and planning for an unexpected splash while everybody least expects it. Or, maybe running it back with hopes that the young core takes another step forward is the play the Pistons are going for. Soon, the NBA will see what Detroit’s got planned as free agency is around the corner.