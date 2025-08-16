All Pistons

Did the Pistons Get It Right? NBA Re-Draft Raises Questions

Was Ron Holland the right pick at No. 5?

Justin Grasso

Sep 30, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ron Holland II (00) poses for his official 2024-25 season head shot. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ron Holland II (00) poses for his official 2024-25 season head shot. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ron Holland joined the Detroit Pistons as their prize following a dreadful 2023-2024 NBA season.

Leading up to the 2024 NBA Draft, most failed to project Holland to the Pistons, mainly because their 14-68 record made it seem inevitable they would land the first-overall pick once again.

For months, the question was whether the Pistons would take Zaccharie Risacher or Alex Sarr. After the NBA Draft Lottery, it was clear both prospects were out of the Pistons’ reach.

Despite a 14-win year, the Pistons didn’t land the first pick… Or the second, third, or fourth. Instead, the Pistons went on the clock with pick No. 5. That’s when they called on Ron Holland out of the NBA G League Ignite program.

Based on The Athletic’s recent rewind, did the Pistons make the right pick?

Did the Pistons Make the Right Pick?

On one hand, the Pistons didn’t seem to draft a total bust with their fifth pick. On the other hand, this re-draft suggests the Pistons could have done better.

Ron Holland, Piston
Nov 13, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ron Holland II (00) during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan ends up in the top spot. He was originally drafted with the seventh pick.

“I would have voted Clingan first-team All-Rookie last year. He was tremendous on the defensive end, particularly in the back half of the year after he got a chance to play following Deandre Ayton’s injury,” wrote The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie. “He’s not going to be the sexiest player statistically, but he has a serious chance to impact winning.

How Far Does Ron Holland Slide?

Ron Hollan
Oct 16, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket past Detroit Pistons forward Ron Holland II (00) in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Holland didn’t go too far down the board. In fact, he was swapped with Clingan. In the re-draft, Holland lands at No. 7, which would’ve placed him in Portland.

“He took on tough defensive assignments in his 15 minutes per game and created havoc with his ability to crash around on the glass and in loose-ball situations,” Vecenie explained.

“Offensively, his game was simple, and he rarely got guarded because of his lack of shooting ability, something he has clearly worked on this offseason if his performance at summer league is any indication.”

The Pistons were confident enough to allow Holland to have a role for 81 games as a rookie. In the past, rolling out every young player made sense for the rebuilding Pistons. But Holland joined a team that was ready to compete. Yet, he still stuck around in the rotation, playing through plenty of high-level hoops. That speaks volumes in Detroit.

During his rookie campaign, Holland averaged six points while shooting 47 percent from the field. He also averaged three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in roughly 16 minutes of action per night.

