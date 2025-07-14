Ex-NBA Veteran Wants Pistons to Pursue $316 Million Star
Late last week, the Devin Booker dream for a portion of Detroit Pistons fans slipped away. The inevitable happened, as Booker signed another extension with the team, which keeps him under contract through 2029.
Former NBA player Brandon Jennings either didn’t get the memo or still wants the Pistons to try and pry the star guard away from Phoenix sometime in the future.
Last week, as the Pistons’ youngsters made their Las Vegas Summer League debut, a number of core players came out to show support for their squad.
Jennings then posted a message to social media after seeing the Pistons’ slightly revamped core group together, taking in the Summer League action.
via @Tuff__Crowd: This is going to be a good team next year. If they can get Devin booker some how mannnnn
Booker has always been a pipe dream for Pistons fans. Although the star guard is from Michigan and always shows love to Detroit’s non-Pistons pro teams when he can, Booker has planted his flag out in Phoenix. He’s been the face of the Suns for years, and he’s bought in on maintaining that title.
Before landing his recent extension, Booker was in the midst of a four-year deal worth $220 million. His final season would’ve been in 2027-2028. With the two-year extension in play, Booker will earn an additional $133 million to stay on board until the 2030 offseason.
Booker cannot be traded under any circumstances until January 10, 2026.
But at this point, the Suns made it clear they are all-in on their four-time All-Star for the long haul. Even if the Pistons had an ounce of interest in Booker, he’s certainly off the list of targets at this point.
