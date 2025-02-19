Former Detroit Pistons Guard Making Big Career Move
A former first-round pick is looking to make a return to the NBA. One-time Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Smith Jr. is reportedly leaving his situation in Spain and intends to land on an NBA team once again.
According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Smith will work out a way to part ways with Real Madrid. The details of his contract are currently unknown, as is Smith’s desired destination.
Around this time each year, NBA teams look to bring on veteran free agents to help them add some depth before a potential postseason run.
With Smith having plenty of experience with multiple organizations, he is a candidate for a guard-needy team. The former ninth-overall pick could make his return soon enough.
Smith’s career started with the Dallas Mavericks. Coming out of NC State, he was selected ninth overall by Dallas. During Smith’s sophomore effort, he was traded to the New York Knicks. Smith played one full season in New York. Amid the 2020-2021 run, the Knicks traded Smith to the Pistons.
Detroit landed Smith and a future second-round pick in the deal that sent Derrick Rose back to New York.
Smith played just 20 games for the Pistons, collecting nine starts. He averaged 20 minutes of playing time and posted averages of seven points, four assists, and three rebounds. He knocked down 35 percent of his threes and 42 percent of his field goals.
The Portland Trail Blazers added Smith in free agency after his lone run with the Pistons. He also had stints with the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets since then. Last year, Smith appeared in 56 games with the Nets. He produced seven points and four assists per game on 44 percent shooting from the field.
