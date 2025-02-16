Former Detroit Pistons Player Finds New Home After Release
Last week, the Detroit Pistons cut ties with one of their 2024 offseason trade acquisitions, Wendell Moore.
After spending a little over one week on the free agency market, Moore has found a new team. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Moore is landing with the Charlotte Hornets for the remainder of the season.
Per Charania, Moore joins the team on a two-way deal, which indicates he could be getting some run in the NBA G League with the Greensboro Swarm.
In 2022, Moore joined the NBA as a late first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks. After getting selected 26th overall, Moore was moved twice after he was drafted.
Moore was first sent to the Houston Rockets before getting rerouted to the Minnesota Timberwolves. During his rookie effort, Moore appeared in 29 games with the Timberwolves. He averaged just one point on 42 percent shooting from the field.
During Moore’s sophomore effort, he made 25 appearances on the court with the Wolves. He was seeing the court for just three minutes per matchup.
This past summer, the Pistons acquired Moore in a trade during the second day of the 2024 NBA Draft. As the Pistons swapped picks with the Wolves, they acquired Moore in the process.
While Moore received more playing time in Detroit, he still didn’t have a steady role as the season progressed. Seeing the court for 20 minutes, Moore averaged just 11 minutes. He shot 46 percent from the field and 29 percent from three. The young veteran produced three points, two rebounds, and one assist per game. After the trade deadline passed, Moore was waived to help make room for the addition of two new players from the Golden State Warriors.
The former first-rounder will get a chance to bounce back on the Hornets.
