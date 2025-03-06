Former Detroit Pistons Player Inks Deal With Raptors
A former Detroit Pistons developmental prospect has joined another Eastern Conference team. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Jared Rhoden has linked with the Toronto Raptors.
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Rhoden landed on the Raptors’ roster to take up a two-way slot.
via @MikeAScotto: The Toronto Raptors have agreed to a two-way deal with Jared Rhoden, league sources told @hoopshype. Rhoden recently signed a 10-day contract with the Raptors.
Coming out of Seton Hall in 2022, Rhoden went undrafted in the NBA. Although the Portland Trail Blazers gave him an initial look, Rhoden was waived after the offseason in 2022. He went to the NBA G League to play for the Atlanta Hawks’ affiliate.
In December of 2022, Rhoden landed his first two-way contract in the NBA by joining the Pistons. Throughout his rookie season, Rhoden appeared in 14 games with the main roster. He averaged three points on 39 percent shooting from the field.
Ahead of Rhoden’s sophomore effort, the Pistons inked him to another two-way deal. He appeared in 17 games, producing five points per game on 50 percent shooting.
The past summer, Rhoden joined the Toronto Raptors for their offseason activities. Ahead of opening night, he was waived. Rhoden was claimed by the Charlotte Hornets and earned a two-way deal with the team. Rhoden saw the court for just four games with the Hornets. In late November, he was waived, leading Rhoden to join the Raptors’ G League team.
Since getting called up, Rhoden has appeared in two games with the Raptors. He averaged 11 minutes of playing time during that stretch, producing two points per game on 33 percent shooting from the field.
