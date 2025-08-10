All Pistons

Former Detroit Pistons Player Weighing Team Change

A former Detroit Pistons player will potentially change teams overseas.

Apr 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) and Detroit Pistons forward Chimezie Metu (5) battle for position during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Chimezie Metu spent some time with the Detroit Pistons recently.

The veteran frontcourt player has been away from the NBA, and seems to be trending towards another change in scenery sooner rather than later.

According to BasketNews’ Donata Urbona, Metu is eyeing an opportunity to join AS Monaco.

via @Urbodo: Chimezie Metu, former NBA and Barcelona big man, is close to signing with AS Monaco, per sources.

Without an NBA deal worth exploring coming across his desk, Metu decided to pick up an opportunity to play with FC Barcelona. He signed a one-year deal with the team last July.

Unfortunately, Metu suffered a knee injury last fall. He missed a large chunk of time throughout the year. When he returned, Metu started finding success as his health improved.

Another injury occurred later in the year. He suffered an Achilles-related setback, which placed him on a long recovery timeline. It’s unclear when Metu will be medically cleared to return to the court in full form, but his recent setback hasn’t steered AS Monaco’s interest away from him.

The basketball club, currently coached by Vassilis Spanoulis, recently finished second in their division with a 25-16 record.

AS Monaco has one EuroCup win, 2 French Championships, 1 French Cup, and 3 French League Cup victories. They could get a seasoned NBA veteran soon in Metu.

Apr 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) drives to the basket past Detroit Pistons forward Chimezie Metu (5) during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

After last playing for the Pistons, Metu left the NBA with 260 games under his belt. Over his career, he averaged six points and four rebounds. He shot 50 percent from the field.

Metu started his career with the San Antonio Spurs, then had runs with the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and the Pistons.

In Detroit, Metu appeared in 14 games. He started seven of those matchups, averaging 29 minutes on the floor. Although the stretch was small, Metu averaged career-highs with 11 points and six rebounds in Detroit with the Pistons.

While the Pistons were impressed enough by Metu to upgrade him from a 10-day deal to a rest-of-season contract, they did not show enough interest in bringing the veteran back when he hit the free agency market. One of their many changes was to allow Metu to walk.

