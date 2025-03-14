Former NBA All-Star Weighs in on Cade Cunningham’s MVP Potential
In past seasons, many debated whether Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham could be an NBA All-Star in the future or not. This year, Cunningham answered that question by earning his first All-Star nod.
Now, can he take it to the next level? Former NBA veteran Jeff Teague cast his prediction on that topic this week on the ‘Club 520 Podcast.’
“He could be an MVP,” Teague claimed. “He’s got all of the skillset to be an MVP.”
Since entering the NBA, Cunningham was the clear-cut No. 1 pick in his class after his freshman season. Being a big-bodied, versatile point guard, Cunningham was viewed as a guy who could immediately become the focal point of a team.
It took some time for fans and analysts to pay close attention to Cunningham since the Pistons struggled throughout his first few years with the team. Now that the Pistons are expected to be in playoff contention, Teague mentions Cade in the same breath as some of the league’s most prominent players.
“He’s a triple-double waiting to happen,” Teague added. “He can score with the best of them, and he’s got a game where it don’t take a lot of athleticism to be good. He’s kind of got that SGA, Jokic, Luka—uses his body well to create contact—get wherever he wants on the court.”
Cunningham has launched himself into the top 10 of the NBA’s MVP ladder this season, but he’s not quite up there with the three players Teague mentioned. Perhaps after a strong 2024-2025 campaign, Cunningham will be looked at differently heading into the 2024-2025 season, giving him a real shot to enter the MVP discussion.
