Former Pistons Standout Receives Bad News on Future
It’s unclear what the Brooklyn Nets’ plans with former Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic were, but a recent setback left them with the tough decision to cut him loose.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Bogdanovic has been released by Brooklyn. That was a follow-up move to the Nets bringing on the former Detroit first-rounder, Killian Hayes, for a temporary deal.
Bogdanovic’s release came shortly after it was revealed he would have to undergo surgery once again. Considering the timing, Bogdanovic’s season is officially over.
Over the summer, Bogdanovic landed in Brooklyn as a part of the Mikal Bridges blockbuster. The 35-year-old was already dealing with a foot injury that he suffered during the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
He never made his season debut. As Bogdanovic spent the entire 2024-2025 run recovering from last season’s injury, it seems he suffered a setback, leaving him with more time in recovery.
Last year, Bogdanovic wrapped up a two-season stint with the Pistons. In 2022-2023, he started 59 games for Detroit. The veteran forward averaged a career-high 22 points while shooting 41 percent from three. Being a seasoned veteran on a rebuilding roster, Bogdanovic was viewed as a potential deadline trade candidate.
The veteran stuck around with the Pistons for several months of his second season with the team. Last year, he appeared in 28 games, producing 20 points per game on 42 percent shooting from three. The Pistons traded Bogdanovic and Alec Burks in exchange for multiple expiring contracts, Quentin Grimes, and multiple draft picks.
At this point, Bogdanovic has nearly 720 games under his belt in the regular season. He also has over 50 playoff games on his resume. Last year, he proved he still has gas left in the tank, but he’ll have to wait until he’s fully recovered next season to get back in action on a new roster.
