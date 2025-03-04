Former Player Sides With Pistons in Possible Playoff Series vs Knicks
In these final weeks of the regular season, the Detroit Pistons are among the teams jockeying for playoff position in the Eastern Conference. As things continue to fall into place, one former player shared his thoughts on one team they could potentially upset in round one.
Heading into their matchup with the Utah Jazz on Monday night, the Pistons were in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. If the season were to end today, they'd avoid the play-in tournament and square off against the No. 3 seed New York Knicks in the first round.
The Knicks have a sizable gap on third place, the Pistons are still in a position to climb. They trail the fourth place Milwaukee Bucks by one game, meaning things will likely be in constant flux for the coming weeks.
Even though it isn't set in stone yet, Brandon Jennings gave his thoughts on the Pistons facing off against the Knicks in the postseason on Gilbert Arenas' podcast. Based on how they've looked this season, he feels Detroit could pull off an upset if things play out this way.
"They might be able to get the Knicks out of here in six," Jennings said. "Listen, Detroit is playing unbelievable right now."
Jennings could be slightly biased with his remarks, seeing that he spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Pistons during his playing career. Nonetheless, he seems confident in Detroit amid their massive turnaround this year.
If the Pistons were to get the Knicks in round one, it should be a matchup they feel confident going into. They currently have the lead in the season series, winning two of their three meetings. These teams will face off one more time before the playoffs in the third-to-last game of the regular season. Depending on what the standings look like, it could be a game both teams will be heavily invested to win.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group