Hornets Trade Pickup Questionable vs Detroit Pistons
The injury report is quite crowded for the Charlotte Hornets ahead of their Sunday afternoon matchup against the Detroit Pistons.
Among those listed from Charlotte’s side is the veteran trade acquisition, Jusuf Nurkic.
According to the official NBA injury report, Nurkic is questionable as the trade is still pending. The veteran center heads to Charlotte after a rocky situation with the Phoenix Suns.
In order to snag Nurkic and a future first-round pick, the Hornets parted ways with Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic, and a future second-round pick.
It’s unclear if Nurkic will make his debut against the Pistons or not.
Charlotte becomes Nurkic’s fourth NBA home since 2014. When he entered the league, Nurkic started his career on the Denver Nuggets.
In 2017, he was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers. After spending seven seasons with the Blazers, Nurkic ended up on the Suns, who were loading up with a top-heavy roster that included Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and the homegrown star Devin Booker.
Last season, Nurkic averaged 11 points and 11 rebounds in 76 games for the Suns. This year, he produced nine points and nine rebounds per game in 25 outings. First, Nurkic saw a demotion to a bench role after 23 starts. After two games, he was glued to the bench.
Nurkic hasn’t played since January 7. It was clear he was no longer in Phoenix’s plans. On a young and rebuilding Hornets team, Nurkic could be in line for steady playing time again. Perhaps, if the deal goes through, he’ll begin his Charlotte run on Sunday.
For the time being, he’s questionable.
