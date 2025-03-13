Jaden Ivey Speaks on Injury Recovery Before Pistons-Wizards
Jaden Ivey hasn’t been on the court for the Detroit Pistons since the start of January. After going down with a potentially season-ending injury, the standout guard is still recovering from surgery.
As the Pistons prepare for their Thursday night rematch against the Washington Wizards, Ivey spoke to reporters for the first time in a while, offering a personal update following an official team-released medical update regarding the state of his recovery.
via @Pistons_PR: “Pistons guard Jaden Ivey continues to make progress in his recovery from a broken left fibula, which he suffered on January 1 against Orlando. His rehabilitation efforts have transitioned to include weight-bearing strengthening exercises, running progression activity and stationary shooting. Ivey’s progress will be updated in another four weeks.”
When Ivey spoke on his recovery, the guard felt that everything is going in a positive direction.
“Honestly, it’s went really quick since I got injured,” he told reporters. “I feel like things are progressing well. I’m doing my treatments on top of everything.”
As far as a timeline for return goes, the young veteran doesn’t have a target game in sight.
“I’m lining up to make a return wherever the time may be,” Ivey continued. “I’m just trying to take it day-by-day. I know my body and I know when I’m ready to get back on the court full throttle. My spirits are—I trust in the Lord, so I know he’s a healer and will heal my body to where it needs to be—I’m just trusting what I’m going through right now and leaning on him as best as I can and continuing to get better.”
With Ivey slated to miss at least four more weeks of action, he won’t be on the court for the next 13 games, including Thursday’s clash with the Wizards.
In the event Ivey gets cleared to return on the night of the New York Knicks matchup on April 10, the Pistons would have just a few more games left in the regular season. This year, the Pistons are on pace to make the playoffs for the first time since Ivey joined the organization. It’s difficult to imagine he would be ready for his first postseason action with little time to ramp up after missing multiple months, but the Pistons haven’t ruled Ivey out for the rest of the season just yet.
Before going down, Ivey appeared in 30 games. He was having a career-year by averaging 18 points on 41 percent shooting from three, along with four rebounds and four assists per game.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group