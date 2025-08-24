Jalen Duren Day Brings Out Multiple Detroit Pistons Stars
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham recently held a community event out in Texas. On Saturday, he was over in Pennsylvania showing support to his teammate, Jalen Duren.
In Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, Duren was in the spotlight for the annual “Jalen Duren Day” at Ramblers Field. The event featured free rides, moon bounce, games, music, vendors, food trucks, water slides, and more.
The kids who attended the event ate free and were able to have a fun-filled day in the presence of some Detroit Pistons stars.
Along with Cade Cunningham, the veteran two-way standout, Ausar Thompson, was in attendance.
via @DowntownDeuce: Cade & Ausar Pulled Up To Support JD’s annual event “Jalen Duren Day” 🔵🔴 #detroitbasketball
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons’ roster established a strong chemistry. It’s clear the young team is remaining tight during the offseason, as they gear up for another long run in 2025-2026.
Coming off a 14-68 season in 2023-2024, the Pistons managed to go 44-38 last year. It was quite the impressive turnaround for a team that didn’t make too many notable changes.
The presence of veterans such as Malik Beasley, Tobias Harris, and Tim Hardaway Jr. helped a lot, but the young core players’ development made a massive difference.
Duren started the season slowly, but once he began to hit his stride, it was clear he was becoming one of the best up-and-coming centers in the game. When Thompson was cleared for action later on in the season, he remained one of the top wing defenders in the league and showed some offensive improvement.
Cunningham’s season was capped off with some notable accomplishments. He was recognized as an All-Star, All-NBA player, and nearly won the league’s Most Improved Player award.
Considering the turnaround the Pistons just had, they are expected to be back in the fight for the playoffs. With expectations higher, there is more pressure on the young team to begin making more moves in the postseason.
