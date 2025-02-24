Kawhi Leonard's Official Playing Status for Pistons-Clippers
With the Los Angeles Clippers in Michigan on Monday night, the Detroit Pistons will host a shorthanded Western Conference contending team. According to the official NBA injury report, the Clippers will miss their star forward, Kawhi Leonard.
Lately, Leonard has been dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, he’ll miss his second-straight game on Monday night, marking the first time he’s missing two games in a row since late January.
This season, Leonard missed a large chunk of time as he recovered from a notable setback. For the first 34 games of the Clippers’ 2024-2025 campaign, Leonard was sidelined. He finally made his debut on January 4 against the Atlanta Hawks. Leonard checked in for 19 minutes at the time, producing 12 points and three rebounds.
Since then, Leonard has played in 16 games. So far this season, the veteran forward has been shooting 45 percent from the field and 38 percent from three to produce 17 points per game. Along with his scoring, Leonard has averaged five rebounds and three assists.
When the Clippers fired up their current road stretch, Leonard missed the action against the Utah Jazz. He returned to the court to take on the Milwaukee Bucks for the first game back from the All-Star break. In his last outing, Leonard saw the court for 32 minutes. The star forward produced 25 points, four rebounds, and four assists in the six-point loss.
Heading into Monday’s action, the Clippers have lost two games in a row. They are 31-25 on the season, which places them sixth in the Western Conference. Fortunately for LA, they have a double-digit win streak over the Pistons, sweeping them for several seasons.
However, Detroit has been on quite the roll. With a 31-26 record, the Pistons place sixth in the Eastern Conference. They have won eight of their last 10 games, and they have six victories in a row.
The Pistons and the Clippers will battle it out at 7 PM ET on Monday.
