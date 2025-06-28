Kings' Focus On Russell Westbrook Is A Great Sign For Pistons
As the Detroit Pistons have an impending free agent in Dennis Schroder, he’s the first expiring veteran to be linked to another team this offseason. Recently, ‘The Stein Line’ reported that Schroder was gaining interest from the guard-needy Sacramento Kings.
Are the Kings zeroed in on Schroder? According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, there are others gaining attention from the Western Conference franchise. Notable names, in fact, could be Kings targets at the start of free agency next week.
Russell Westbrook stands out, as he recently declined his player option with the Denver Nuggets to become a free agent. Per Amick, Westbrook is known to be an “option” for Sacramento. The same can be said about the veteran, Tyus Jones.
Westbrook just wrapped up a 75-game run with the Nuggets. He averaged 28 minutes of action. Westbrook scored 13 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 32 percent from three. Along with his scoring, Westbrook produced seven rebounds and eight assists.
Since Westbrook started just 36 games for Denver last season, an offer that includes a starting role could intrigue the former NBA MVP. It’s unclear who tops the list for the Kings between the three.
On a positive note, the Pistons have been reportedly discussing a potential return to Detroit for Schroder. Once the NBA Finals concluded, the Pistons were able to conduct discussions with Schroder’s reps about a potential re-signing situation. So far, no agreements have been made.
On a personal level, Schroder could benefit from hitting the open market. The 31-year-old point guard was already gaining steam as an intriguing target for the summer back when the Pistons’ season ended in round one against the New York Knicks. Since the Pistons don’t have a starting slot to offer, Schroder could gain a bigger role with another team through free agency.
During the regular season, Schroder posted averages of 11 points, three rebounds, and five assists in 28 games. In the playoffs, Schroder averaged 13 points, two rebounds, and four assists per game.