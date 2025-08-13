Knicks Bolster Staff by Hiring Former Member of Pistons
A former Detroit Pistons coach was recently added to the revamped New York Knicks coaching staff. TJ Saint reportedly landed a job as an assistant on Mike Brown’s staff in the Big Apple.
Saint was a member of the Pistons’ coaching staff for four seasons. He held multiple responsibilities over time, including head video coordinator and worked in player development.
Between his gigs in the NBA and the NCAA, Saint established a knack for player development over time. His other notable stop outside of the Pistons’ organization was the University of Georgia, where he was the director of basketball strategy.
“T.J.’s experience at both the NBA and college levels will give us a keen perspective on our opponents and ourselves,” former Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean said. “He has been an integral part of the Butler staff and the last four years with the Pistons so we will utilize him greatly.”
Saint’s most recent job was coaching with the New Orleans Pelicans’ G League team, the Birmingham Squadron.
via @IanBegley: Knicks are hiring T.J. Saint as an assistant coach on Mike Brown’s staff, league sources told SNY. Saint, head coach of the Pelicans G League team, will aid NYK on the offensive end. He’s viewed in NBA circles as a bright offensive mind; Squadron had G League’s top offense in 23-24 reg season. In addition to coaching with Pelicans, Saint has coached at the University of Georgia, with the Detroit Pistons, at Butler University and at Belmont University.
Although the Knicks finished high in the Eastern Conference standings in 2024-2025, it was believed they needed a deep playoff run in order to be convinced that Tom Thibodeau was still the right guy for the head coach position.
The Knicks and the Pistons battled it out in the first round of the playoffs, and the more experienced team won. Detroit put up a good fight, but it wasn’t enough in the end.
New York kept the ball rolling in round two and took care of business against the Boston Celtics, who were hoping to defend their 2024 title. Despite making an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, it wasn’t enough to secure Thibodeau another season.
After an Eastern Conference Finals loss, the Knicks moved on from Thibodeau and hired Mike Brown to replace him. Since landing Brown, who was let go by the Sacramento Kings last season, the Knicks have hired Chris Jent, Brendan O’Connor, Charles Allen, and Riccardo Fois to the assistant staff. They are also expected to keep Rick Brunson and Maurice Cheeks on board, according to Hoops Rumors.
As the Knicks begin a new era, they are expected to remain a real threat in the East.
