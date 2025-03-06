LA Clippers Make Kawhi Leonard Decision vs Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons won’t be facing Kawhi Leonard this season as the Los Angeles Clippers do not plan to have the star forward on the floor on Wednesday night in LA.
According to the official NBA injury report, Leonard has been ruled out due to right knee injury management. It marks his first absence since late February.
Leonard’s absence on Wednesday doesn’t come as a shock. As the Clippers entered their first matchup of a back-to-back set, LA head coach Ty Lue revealed that Leonard was still not cleared to play full sets of a back-to-back this year. That suggested Leonard would not play on Wednesday regardless of Tuesday’s outcome.
Against the Phoenix Suns, Leonard checked in for 36 minutes. He shot 9-20 from the field and made just one of his six three-pointers. The veteran scored 21 points and contributed to four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.
The Clippers came up short against the Suns with a two-point loss. It marked the third-straight loss for the Clippers as they head into their matchup against the Pistons.
The Pistons hosted the Clippers back on February 24. At the time, Leonard was set to miss his third outing in four games. Without Leonard, the Clippers lost by nine points to Detroit.
Wednesday’s game will be an opportunity for the Pistons to improve to three wins in a row. They are 9-1 over their last 10 games and have won 18 games on the road this season.
The Pistons and the Clippers are slated for a 10:30 PM ET tip.
