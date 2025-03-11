Longtime NBA Analyst Gives High Praise to Pistons Amid Playoff Push
Less than 12 months after having the NBA's worst record, the Detroit Pistons have drastically changed the trajectory of the franchise. They've put the league on notice with their impressive play, with one longtime analyst giving them high praise heading into the playoffs.
With only 15 games to go in the regular season, the Pistons are well on their way to a postseason berth. They currently sit in sixth place at 36-29 but are in a good position to climb. Detroit is a game or less behind the fifth-place Indiana Pacers and fourth-place Milwaukee Bucks.
Under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Pistons have gotten back to a style of play that's had a lot of success for them in the past. They are a young physical group that prides itself on the defense end of the floor. Also in similarity to previous contending-level Pistons teams, they are led by a dynamic talent at the point guard position.
Even though they are only seven games above .500, the Pistons have been competitive on a nightly basis all year. NBA analyst Marc Spears has taken notice of this, and took to social media to give his thoughts on the squad. Despite the lack of experience within their core, he feels Detroit is going to be a tough team to eliminate once the playoffs get underway.
"The Detroit Pistons are gonna be a tough out in the playoffs," Spears wrote on X Saturday.
As far as the top of the East goes, the New York Knicks look like the team that will likely finish with the No. 3 seed. Depending on how things unfold in the tight 4-5-6 race, they could be the Pistons' opponent in round one.
In the meantime, the Pistons can't afford to start looking too far ahead into the future. They'll take the floor Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards in hopes of keeping their momentum rolling.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group