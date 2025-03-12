Malik Beasley Crashes Pistons Veteran's Post-Game Interview
Since joining the Detroit Pistons in free agency, Malik Beasley has uplifted the group in a variety of ways. When it comes to having fun with his teammates, crashing postgame interviews has become his favorite pastime.
Typically, Cade Cunningham is the person Beasley likes to interrupt the most. However, the veteran guard had a different target following Tuesday's win over the Washington Wizards. This time around, it was Dennis Schroder who had to deal with Beasley's antics.
Schroder has played well for the Pistons after arriving in Detroit as part of the Jimmy Butler trade. He was one of six players to finish in double figures Tuesday, recording 11 points and four assists in 23 minutes off the bench.
While joining the TV broadcast postgame, Schroder had to deal with Beasley interjecting for a brief moment. He hijacked the interview to remind the world how good his newest teammate is.
"He's really good man, I swear dude," Beasley said in reference to Schroder.
Beasley also provided a lift for the Pistons off the bench against Washington. He recorded 14 points, with 12 of them coming from beyond the arc.
With this win, the Pistons have now won two in a row and advance to 37-29 on the year. They still sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings but are now tied with the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.
As the Pistons continue their playoff push, Beasley and Schroder are two players the team will heavily rely on. Seeing that they are some of the more experienced players on the roster, they'll be tasked with preparing the young team for the rigors of the postseason.
