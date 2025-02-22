Malik Beasley Makes Bold Prediction Regarding Pistons Future
This season, Malik Beasley has been one of many factors that have resulted in a massive turnaround for the Detroit Pistons. As he attempts to help the franchise end its playoff drought, he let out a bold proclamation regarding their future.
Before the Pistons returned to play out of the All-Star break, Beasley joined a livestream with viral streamer N3on at the team's facility. While walking around, they passed a glass casing they displayed the franchise's three championships trophies.
Beasley didn't hold back with his true thoughts, stating that he believes this current Pistons group could add another championship to that case. He even went as far as to say that they'll do it within the next two years.
"We got one coming in the next two years," Beasley said.
Seeing that the Pistons haven't reached the playoffs in over five years, this was a bold statement from Beasley. Especially considering that he is going to be a free agent again this upcoming offseason. That said, the front office should enjoy hearing remarks like this. It's evident that Beasley has enjoyed his time in Detroit, which could benefit them when it comes time to work out a new deal in the summer.
Since coming over from the Milwaukee Bucks, Beasley has been a strong presence on an off the floor. He brings a veteran presence that the young players have got behind, and provided a key skill set when it comes to the on-court product.
On the season, Beasley is averaging 16.5 PPG while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. He'll look to keep this strong play up in the coming weeks as the Pistons try and punch their ticket for the postseason.
