Malik Beasley Makes Confident Claim to 12-Year NBA Veteran
NBA veteran Patrick Beverley recently ran into former Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley.
On the latest episode of the ‘Pat Bev Podcast,’ the two-way standout revealed that he had a chance to catch up with Beasley, and felt that the veteran guard was in a good place, despite everything going on.
“Man, he was in good spirits,” said Beverley. “He was in real good spirits, man. I was able to chop it up with him. His mind seemed like it was in a good place.”
What was supposed to be a celebratory summer for Beasley quickly turned into a disaster. The veteran guard was working out a notable multi-year deal with the Pistons after a record-breaking season with the franchise. Just before free agency opened up, Beasley landed in hot water.
The NBA veteran is getting investigated for a gambling-related incident that allegedly happened prior to Beasley linking up with the Pistons last summer. A lot of the investigation is centered around Beasley’s run with the Milwaukee Bucks.
So far, Beasley has not been charged with anything. However, the investigation has caused the Pistons to move in a different direction. Beasley, still a free agent, remains available on the open market as teams have steered clear of signing him so far.
Will that change? Beverley revealed that Beasley seems optimistic he’ll be back on a roster soon enough.
“He’s confident, he seems like he could be on a roster next season,” Beverley added. “I’m telling you what he felt. I’m not telling you what the truth is, but it seemed like he’s in good spirits.”
It would likely take Beasley getting cleared of all wrongdoing before a team considers bringing him on. Beverley would like to see that scenario play out positively.
“I hope so!” the NBA veteran finished.
Missed Out on a Major Deal
Last year, Malik Beasley’s 79-game run in Milwaukee didn’t land him any big multi-year offers. He averaged 11 points on 41 percent shooting from three.
The then-27-year-old had one-year offers on the table. A struggling Pistons team gave him a call, and Beasley welcomed a one-year contract in Michigan.
It turned out to be a great decision by the veteran guard. Beasley played all 82 games for the first time in his career, and he was dominant off the bench on offense for the Pistons.
Seeing the court for 28 minutes per night, Beasley averaged 16 points while shooting 42 percent from three, taking just under 10 threes per game. He was nearly crowned the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.
Days before free agency, Beasley was reportedly eyeing a three-year, $42 million deal with the Pistons. Talks went on hold, leaving the Pistons to take their attention elsewhere. Since cutting ties with Beasley, the Pistons signed Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson.
More Pistons on SI
Designer Imagines Cade Cunningham on NBA 2K26 Cover
Detroit Pistons Add Two-Way Player
Pistons Should Keep an Eye on a $60 Million Rival
Caris LeVert’s Mindset Joining the Pistons