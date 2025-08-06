Malik Beasley Opens Up on Potential Pistons Return
Malik Beasley is one of the top NBA free agents still available on the market.
Before the market opened, Beasley seemed guaranteed to return to the Detroit Pistons on a multi-year contract. Both sides were very interested and engaged in contract discussions.
A major deal nearly went down before an investigation was launched into Beasley. The ex-Pistons sharpshooter is in hot water for possible prop betting. As of now, Beasley is free of charges, but he’s not quite cleared.
As a result, teams have simply been monitoring the situation, but Beasley hasn’t been signed anywhere.
Are Teams Showing Interest?
Recently, Beasley opened up on the state of his free agency on social media. His brief update suggested the Pistons were still an option for him, but it isn’t Detroit or bust.
“To either come back to the Pistons, or like I said, there are some other teams interested as well,” Beasley told his followers on Snapchat.
The veteran guard also opened up about his motivation heading into his next situation, whatever that may be. As he sees the negative discussions involving his name circulating in the media, Beasley is taking mental notes and using it as bulletin board material moving forward.
“I feel like people turn their backs on me. Lowkey, people were saying some crazy things in the media. If you go on Instagram, you would see the craziest [expletive]. People judging me. Have I made mistakes in my life? Yes. Am I proud of those mistakes? No. I’m human. But I know what I know,” Beasley stated.
“Until something else is done, I just got to stay positive. Stay grinding. One thing, I got a chip on my shoulder. I’m ready to destroy everything in front of me. I’m ready to prove again that I belong in this league. For those who know me, I work too hard. Every day I work. I put basketball before anything.”
Coming Off a Big Year
Malik Beasley signed with the Pistons last summer on a one-year deal. Despite starting for the Milwaukee Bucks throughout his 79-game run in 2023-2024, Beasley wasn’t collecting a ton of multi-year contract offers.
A one-year, prove-it deal with the Pistons was exactly what he needed heading into another free agency period.
After averaging 11 points on 41 percent shooting in Milwaukee, Beasley produced 16 points per game while knocking down 42 percent of his threes. The veteran guard started in just 18 games, which gave him serious consideration to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.
In the end, Beasley was the runner-up, behind Boston’s Payton Pritchard. Although he missed out on the award, he nearly earned a three-year deal worth over $40 million from the Pistons. While that’s off the table at this point, a short-term contract could still be in play, depending on how Beasley’s situation shakes out in the coming months.
