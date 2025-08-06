All Pistons

Malik Beasley Reps Pistons Gear During Offseason Workout

NBA free agent Malik Beasley was spotted working out with Detroit Pistons gear on.

Justin Grasso

Dec 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The reunion between Malik Beasley and the Detroit Pistons is still a possibility.

That’s not to say the two parties have resumed their contract discussions, but the veteran sharpshooter has shown signs of still being invested in the team, as he’s consistently spotted in Detroit-related workout gear.

Recently, Beasley was seen putting in work at the University of Miami with a long-sleeved Pistons shirt. The NBA veteran remains a free agent at this point in time.

Why Did the Pistons Move On?

The decision for the Pistons to move on from re-signing Beasley didn’t come easily. The team had every intention of signing him to a long-term deal, but an off-court investigation centered around Beasley forced the Pistons to go in a different direction.

Beasley hasn’t been charged with anything as of early August, but the investigation is still alive and well. Therefore, teams have avoided going after Beasley this offseason.

Should the Pistons Keep Tabs on Beasley?

Mar 9, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) dribbles the ball past Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Sure! After signing Beasley to a one-year deal, following his season with the Milwaukee Bucks, the veteran sharpshooter immediately made an impact on the Pistons, who were hungry for a high-volume three-point shooter.

For the first time in his career, Beasley appeared in all 82 games. Despite starting 77 games with the Bucks, Beasley embraced a role off the Pistons’ bench. He averaged 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists. The veteran shot the ball at a 42 percent clip from three. Beasley was voted as the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year runner-up.

The Pistons were ready to invest over $40 million in Beasley, according to reports. That would’ve kept him in Detroit for the next three seasons. Instead, they were forced to search for replacements in multiple areas, leading the Pistons to sign Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson.

While nothing is guaranteed, Beasley recently claimed that Detroit has maintained interest throughout the process.

“Until something else is done, I just got to stay positive," Beasley said on Snapchat this week. "Stay grinding. One thing, I got a chip on my shoulder. I’m ready to destroy everything in front of me. I’m ready to prove again that I belong in this league. For those who know me, I work too hard. Every day I work. I put basketball before anything.”

Detroit’s roster isn’t full. If Beasley can get cleared before training camp, a reunion could be considered. For the time being, Beasley will continue staying sharp in the offseason while repping his recent squad.

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

