Miami Heat Face Uncertainty With Andrew Wiggins vs Pistons
The Miami Heat could be down one of their key players while facing the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Andrew Wiggins is dealing with a left leg contusion.
According to the official NBA injury report, Wiggins is questionable for the action. Therefore, he’s on pace to potentially keep up with an unfortunate trend since he joined the Heat via trade.
Since joining the Miami Heat in the blockbuster trade, which involved the disgruntled Jimmy Butler, Wiggins has missed a handful of games. He made his Miami debut against the Boston Celtics on February 10. He played in two games before missing his first set of action.
There was a four-game stretch Wiggins played after he returned to the court for Miami. However, a five-game absence for Wiggins followed the Heat’s 131-109 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
Wiggins was in action for five of the Heat’s last six games. He missed the most recent outing against the New York Knicks. Over the five-game span of Wiggins playing, Miami lost all five of their matchups. Heading into the Wednesday night game against the Pistons, the Heat are on an eight-game losing streak and sliding down the Eastern Conference standings.
While Wiggins’ presence won’t guarantee a win for the Heat, Miami needs all of the help it can get. With a 29-39 record, they have fallen past the Chicago Bulls to claim the 10th seed in the East. They are just a few games in front of the Toronto Raptors at this point.
The Pistons and the Heat will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
