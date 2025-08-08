All Pistons

Miami Heat May Part Ways With Former Pistons Shooter

The Miami Heat could part ways with Simone Fontecchio.

Nov 12, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio (19) dribbles defended by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Last month, the Detroit Pistons wrapped up the short-lived Simone Fontecchio experience.

Now, the Miami Heat have to decide whether they want to move forward with the Italian sharpshooter or not. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, Fontecchio is a potential waive-and-stretch candidate.

When Would the Heat Have to Make Their Big Decision?

The deadline is on August 29.

Miami has a few weeks to decide whether they are going to wrap up its time with Fontecchio by cutting ties with the veteran forward and stretching out his salary over the next three seasons to help the team get under the luxury tax line.

That would prevent Fontecchio from getting a shot in training camp with the Heat, sending him to the free agency market as an unrestricted player, where he could potentially find his fourth team in the NBA, or make a move back overseas.

Why Did the Pistons Move On?

Simone Fontecchi
Apr 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Simone Fontecchio (19) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Tyler Smith (21) in the second half at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

When Fontecchio joined the Pistons two seasons ago, he seemed like a steal of an acquisition during a fire sale deadline for Detroit.

During the 50 games he played with the Utah Jazz that year, Fontecchio averaged nine points while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc. In 16 games with the Pistons, he produced 15 points per game, knocking down 43 percent of his threes.

Fontecchio’s short stretch convinced the Pistons he could be a valuable flame-thrower off the bench. The team signed him to a two-year deal, worth $16 million.

The Pistons didn’t get the same player in 2024-2025. There was a 75-game sample size. Fontecchio scored six points per game off the bench. He shot just 34 percent from three, which is below his career average. He was pushed out of the playoff rotation.

In order to acquire Duncan Robinson, the Pistons had to include Fontecchio’s salary in the sign-and-trade deal with the Miami Heat. Considering the fact that he’s even a waive-and-stretch candidate for South Florida’s team says all you need to know about why the Pistons moved on. It simply didn’t work out.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

