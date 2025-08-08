Miami Heat May Part Ways With Former Pistons Shooter
Last month, the Detroit Pistons wrapped up the short-lived Simone Fontecchio experience.
Now, the Miami Heat have to decide whether they want to move forward with the Italian sharpshooter or not. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, Fontecchio is a potential waive-and-stretch candidate.
via @miamiheat: OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have acquired forward Simone Fontecchio from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Duncan Robinson.
When Would the Heat Have to Make Their Big Decision?
The deadline is on August 29.
Miami has a few weeks to decide whether they are going to wrap up its time with Fontecchio by cutting ties with the veteran forward and stretching out his salary over the next three seasons to help the team get under the luxury tax line.
That would prevent Fontecchio from getting a shot in training camp with the Heat, sending him to the free agency market as an unrestricted player, where he could potentially find his fourth team in the NBA, or make a move back overseas.
Why Did the Pistons Move On?
When Fontecchio joined the Pistons two seasons ago, he seemed like a steal of an acquisition during a fire sale deadline for Detroit.
During the 50 games he played with the Utah Jazz that year, Fontecchio averaged nine points while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc. In 16 games with the Pistons, he produced 15 points per game, knocking down 43 percent of his threes.
Fontecchio’s short stretch convinced the Pistons he could be a valuable flame-thrower off the bench. The team signed him to a two-year deal, worth $16 million.
The Pistons didn’t get the same player in 2024-2025. There was a 75-game sample size. Fontecchio scored six points per game off the bench. He shot just 34 percent from three, which is below his career average. He was pushed out of the playoff rotation.
In order to acquire Duncan Robinson, the Pistons had to include Fontecchio’s salary in the sign-and-trade deal with the Miami Heat. Considering the fact that he’s even a waive-and-stretch candidate for South Florida’s team says all you need to know about why the Pistons moved on. It simply didn’t work out.
