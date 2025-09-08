NBA Analyst Applauds Detroit Pistons' Offseason Approach
Coming off a season where they tripled their win total and were a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons had a good case to be aggressive in the offseason. While some might have wanted to see Trajan Langdon make a big splash in his second summer at the helm, one analyst applauded his patient approach.
Since taking over in the Pistons' front office, Langdon has been focused on internal development and long-term flexibility. He's brought in veterans to provide a boost on and off the court, but none have signed long-term commitments. This tactic is crucial for Detroit, as it's time for multiple players to sign extensions off their rookie contracts.
The Pistons have certainly climbed the ranks in the Eastern Conference, but they're still a ways away from truly making a run at a title. Knowing this, Langdon is more focused on finding the pieces in house who are going to pillars when it does come time to truly start making a push for a championship.
During a recent episode of the Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN's Tim Bontemps gave his thoughts on the Pistons and the handful of moves they made this summer. He praised Langdon's decision making, stating that allowing the young players to grow is far more important than bringing in vets just to potentially add a few extra wins to their record.
"I think Trajan Langdon, the President of Basketball Operations there, did a really smart thing this summer and didn't say hey we made this jump now we're arrived we're gonna go throw money around and get veterans and try to show we're a top-four team in the East," Bontemps said. "I think a lot of this season is gonna be about can those guys continue to grow and progress and get more development and minutes and shots and touches and be part of things. If Detroit wins 43 games and those guys all improve, that's a lot more important than playing some veterans more minutes and winning 48 games."
Heading into this season, the Pistons have two key players who could take on much larger roles. Jaden Ivey has had an extended period to recover from the broken leg he suffered in January. Also, Ausar Thompson is coming off his first healthy offseason in the NBA. If these two can take steps forward in their development, they'll solidify themselves as core pieces in Detroit's future.
Running it back was the wise choice for the Pistons, but now it's time to see real results. They've proven they’re a playoff-ready team as currently constructed. If there's minimal progression in 2026, Langdon might have to make some tough decisions next summer.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury