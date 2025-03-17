NBA Analyst Gushes Over Detroit Pistons' Turnaround
Throughout the course of this season, countless basketball talking heads have taken the time to give the Detroit Pistons their flowers. As they gear up for postseason basketball, another analyst joined the fray to applaud what they've accomplished in just a year.
This time last season, the Pistons were the NBA's biggest laughing stock. They had the league's worst record, and many wondered if it was time for them to start over in their rebuild. Following numerous changes within the organization, the franchise has managed to quickly turn things around.
Knocking on the door of a top-five seed in the Eastern Conference, NBA analyst Sam Vecenie gave his thoughts on the Pistons during a recent episode of his Game Theory podcast. He has loved what he's seen from the team this season and praised Trajan Langdon for putting the proper pieces around star guard Cade Cunningham.
"This is by far to me the coolest story in basketball this year," Vecenie said. "When they made their choices this summer finally under Trajan Langdon to do what you and I talked about in terms of just going to get guys that will make Cade Cunningham's life easy. That is what we've been waiting for."
Led by an All-Star campaign from Cunningham, the Pistons are on track to reach the postseason for the first time since 2019. They currently sit in sixth place but are only two games behind the fourth-place Milwaukee Bucks.
Currently on the wrong end of a two-game losing skid, the Pistons will look to get back on track Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group