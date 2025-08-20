All Pistons

NBA Analyst Has Underwhelming Rank on Pistons’ Offseason

The Detroit Pistons did "OK."

Justin Grasso

Apr 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Entering the 2025 NBA offseason, the Detroit Pistons seemed to have a run-it-back mentality. With three key veterans hitting the free agency market, there was interest in a reunion with at least two of them.

At this point, two out of three players have found a new destination, while the third is on hold.

Malik Beasley is currently going through an investigation due to gambling-related incidents from his time with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. decided to sign with the Denver Nuggets, while Dennis Schroder was involved in a sign-and-trade between the Pistons and the Sacramento Kings.

All three played a key role last season—all three are now gone.

Apr 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to pass the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) during the fourth quarter of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Pistons added two key players in Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson. They’ll total roughly $77 million as a duo. Making that much, both players are expected to take on prominent roles in Detroit.

With the free agency flood cleared out, The Athletic recently took a look at every teams’ offseason performance. How did the Pistons rank out?

“Detroit did OK, considering the circumstances,” wrote The Athletic’s David Aldridge.

“But the likelihood of losing Malik Beasley off a sensational season (16.3 points per game off the bench on 42 percent from 3) to a gambling investigation was a big blow. He was a big part of the Pistons’ resurgence last season. So, too, was losing Schröder, who was excellent in Detroit.”

Mar 26, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Trajan Langdon, the general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans, left, talks with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) before a game at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

It’s clear the Pistons attempted to make up for the loss of both players with their addition of Robinson and LeVert. Robinson, a former Miami Heat veteran, is among the NBA’s most consistent three-point shooters. LeVert isn’t typically viewed as a primary ball-handler, but there seems to be a plan to utilize him in a committee with the recovering Jaden Ivey.

The Pistons had a quiet summer. For a moment, there was a thought that perhaps a playoff run could convince Trajan Langdon to turn around and go for a big swing in the trade market. Instead, he seems to be committed to playing the long game.

Another step in the right direction for youngsters like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland, and Ivey should be more than enough for the Pistons to make a second-straight postseason run, and put up a good fight for a second-round bid at least.

Time will tell if the Pistons did enough with their roster to make a difference.

