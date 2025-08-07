NBA Analyst Issues Confident Outlook on Detroit Pistons
Imagine going back two summers ago and saying the Detroit Pistons could win over 45 games in a single season. Last summer, the Pistons’ decision to max out Cade Cunningham came after a 14-win campaign.
To the outsiders, it didn’t make sense. At that point, the former No. 1 pick looked good, but not good enough to headline a playoff-ready team. The Pistons made a lot of changes. Cunningham and several of his homegrown teammates took a leap.
Those factors resulted in a successful 2024-2025 NBA season.
Looking Back at a Successful Year…
The Pistons got off to a tough start in 2024-2025. It took them just a handful of games to realize they could finish out on top. Once they figured out how to close out games successfully, the Pistons suddenly became one of the toughest teams in the Eastern Conference.
By the end of the year, the Pistons held a 44-38 record. With a 54 win percentage, the Pistons wrapped up the regular season with the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed. Not only did they earn postseason action, but they got it without the NBA Play-In Tournament.
For the first time in years, the Pistons punched their ticket to the NBA Playoffs. They engaged in a first-round series against the New York Knicks.
It was a tight battle between Detroit and New York, but experience won in the end. The Knicks eliminated the Pistons in six games. Typically, teams pack their bags with their heads down. For the Pistons, they had every right to feel positive.
Now, the Pistons are gaining respect heading into a new year.
NBA Analyst Takes the Over for Detroit…
ESPN NBA analyst Tim Legler is feeling good about the Pistons heading into next season.
While picking overs and unders for team win totals next year, Legler was confident the Pistons were going to exceed last year’s win total.
“Jaden Ivey coming back into the mix,” Legler said.
“You saw the year they had a year ago. I have a lot of respect for them. I think this was one of the easier ones for me, I’m going over [45.5 wins]. I think Detroit is going to be really good right out of the gate. That was an easy decision for my vote for JB Bickerstaff with what he inherited, and where what organization was and what they did in one season, I think they build on it.”
The Pistons’ offseason included the losses of Tim Hardaway Jr, Dennis Schroder, and Malik Beasley.
They added Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson to make up for some of their key departures. While the new additions will certainly help, the growth of the young core remains key for the Pistons.
“They played the Knicks—gave the Knicks everything they could handle in that series in the first round, so they got a taste of the playoffs. All these young guys taking a leap forward, and they added depth to this team. I’m going over. I like the over a lot with Detroit.”
