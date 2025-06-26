NBA Draft: Top 5 Prospects Available in Detroit Pistons' Range
For the first time in a long time, the first round of the NBA Draft was uneventful for the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Not only were the Pistons not in the lottery, but they didn’t even have access to their first-round pick. Instead, the pick was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves after Detroit made the playoffs.
Barring any changes, the Pistons will go on the board with the 37th overall pick on Thursday.
With 30 prospects finding a new team on Wednesday, the Pistons will have to work with what’s left. Who are some of the most notable players still available for the Pistons to look at?
According to ESPN, Maxime Raynaud, out of Stanford, is the top player available. The seven-foot big man is unlikely to be within the Pistons’ range when they get on the clock. The next three listed are Rasheer Fleming out of St. Joe’s, Noah Penda from France, and Adou Thiero from Arkansas.
Top Prospects Available in the Pistons’ Range
Ryan Kalbrenner, Creighton
The seven-footer hasn’t been linked to Detroit much this offseason. Since the Pistons carry two quality centers in Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, they seem unlikely to go for a big man unless it’s an absolute steal of a pick.
Jamir Watkins, Florida State
Ranked 18th for the guard position, Jamir Watkins was recently mocked to the Pistons in one of ESPN’s latest projection efforts. He had a strong combine, standing out on the defensive end of the floor. Although he’s on the older side, turning 24 next month, Watkins could be more NBA-ready than most second-rounders.
Alex Toohey, Australia
At this point, Toohey should be a familiar name for Pistons fans. The forward has been projected to land with the Pistons many times throughout the offseason. While Toohey didn’t take the NCAA route, he’s been a standout in the NBL. The Pistons have shown a willingness to take on prospects who don’t go the traditional route. Perhaps, Toohey is the next.
Chaz Lanier. Tennessee
Lanier is probably the most popular projection for the Pistons this year. The team reportedly worked out the 6’4” guard, and he falls right within their pick range, ranking 38th overall, according to ESPN.
Johni Broome, Auburn
The 6’9” center is another player who has been frequently linked to the Pistons throughout the pre-draft process. Although Broome’s biggest highlight from the NBA Draft Combine was a viral video of him struggling with the standing vertical jump, he showed way too much in college to have that affect his draft stock. The Pistons don’t need a center, but if Broome is the best player available they are familiar with, then he could be their selection.