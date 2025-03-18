NBA Fans Defend Pistons Center After Viral Zion Williamson Poster
As the Detroit Pistons looked to climb out of a two-game hole, they went into New Orleans with a chip on their shoulder while facing the Zion Williamson-led Pelicans.
As usual, Williamson managed to get off a highlight play, putting on a high-flying dunk. In the process, he created a viral moment as he threw down a poster dunk on Detroit center Isaiah Stewart.
Lately, Stewart has been under a microscope as he created some pressure on himself for referring to himself as the best defensive player and rim protector in the NBA right now. With each poster dunk, Stewart tends to get almost a celebratory reaction from non-Pistons fans.
However, NBA fans had his back on Monday night. Not only did the scoreboard erase some of the hype that Zion’s dunk created, but the next play surely allowed Stewart to get payback.
ZION POSTER ON BEEF STEW. 🔥🔥🔥
via @Koviett: We don't care; they are down 35
via @mikeypistons: Scoreboard
via @PhoenixSheWrote: Show the next play after that.
via @playboidemarcus: Literally down by a million points bruh
With roughly four minutes left to go in the game, Stewart had six points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks. He was a plus-17 on the court in just 16 minutes of action.
The Pistons were well on their way to picking up their 38th victory of the year when Stewart and Williamson battled it out with a series of dunks and stops. Detroit will get a chance to inch closer to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference as they look to close out the year strong.
