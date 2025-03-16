NBA Fans React to Cade Cunningham’s Ejection From Pistons-Thunder
It’s rare to see the Detroit Pistons’ All-Star Cade Cunningham lose his temper on the court. Typically, Cunningham is known to keep a cool head and manages to step up as a peacemaker for his teammates when tempers flare.
On Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cunningham found himself in a rare scenario where he picked up two technical fouls, which sent him back to the locker room early. After getting ejected, Cunningham landed a lot of support from NBA fans on social media.
via @Pistons__Talk: Cade Cunningham gets ejected from the game by Brian Forte
via @McKendryMM12: I’ve never seen Cade Cunningham lose his cool. You know how bad you have to be as a reffing crew to get him fired up enough to get ejected?
@SweatpantJesus: The refs ejecting Cade Cunningham to ruin what is a really good game of basketball is horse [expletive]. Just awful officiating man
Cunningham left the game during the third quarter. When he exited the court, he had 29 minutes played. The All-Star produced 11 points on 5-18 shooting and went scoreless from three.
In the playmaking department, Cunningham dished out nine assists. He had seven rebounds on the defensive end of the floor.
At the time of his ejection, Cunningham was attempting to help the Pistons orchestrate a comeback after trailing by as many as 16 points coming out of halftime. While the early exit fired up the crowd in Detroit, Michigan, Cunningham’s absence put the team in a tough spot.
via @SeagerSmashin: Adam Silver. Please hold your refs and league accountable. The constant Ref controlling the game [expletive] is aggravating , no reason for Cade Cunningham to be ejected for that , AT ALL
via @deedotmme: I’ve never seen a more poorly officiated game in my life until tonight’s Pistons vs Thunder game . There was no reason to eject Cade Cunningham I’d say the referee escalated that situation #DetroitBasketball
via @DetroitKoolAid: Cade Cunningham’s ejection was a disservice to all the fans here. And was undeserving. FANS ARE HOT. At least a fan gets to go home with a Cade Cunningham headband.
The Pistons ended up outscoring the Thunder 30-22 during the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, they couldn’t craft the comeback they were working on.
In the end, the Pistons took on a 113-107 loss. OKC was led by the MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 48 points on 17-26 shooting from the field.
The Pistons leave Saturday’s game with a 37-31 record. Meanwhile, OKC continues to build its cushion with a 55-12 record, remaining comfortable in the Western Conference’s top seed.
