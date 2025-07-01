NBA Fans React to Detroit Pistons Landing Duncan Robinson
Next season, the Detroit Pistons will have the opportunity to roll with a new sharpshooter off their bench in Duncan Robinson.
For the first time in his career, Robinson is set to change uniforms. He wraps up a long run with the Miami Heat.
The Pistons will acquire Robinson through a sign-and-trade. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pistons are going to pick up Robinson, but will send Simone Fontecchio to the Heat. Robinson collects a multi-year deal as he makes his way back to Michigan.
NBA Fans React to the Pistons’ Addition of Duncan Robinson
@goatziemski: Is that not a crazy amount of money for Duncan Robinson
@BolWrld: Slight overpay but they lost THJ, Beasley and Schroder
@FDSportsbook: Detroit got a dawg
@know_Joe29: Took Beasley contract..💀
The Pistons planned to enter free agency with the mindset of bringing back their veteran sharpshooter, Malik Beasley. Following an impressive run coming off the bench, Beasley was in line for a major payday.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Beasley was slated for a three-year extension, worth over $40 million. Unfortunately, a gambling-related investigation paused the contract talks between Beasley and the Pistons.
While the Pistons wanted Beasley around, it’s unclear what the future holds for him at this time. Detroit had to pivot, and they moved on to Caris LeVert and now Duncan Robinson.
@nathnbenjamin: What is Detroit cooking
@laplswin: Pat Riley's top trade asset just got lost
Across 423 regular-season games with the Miami Heat, Robinson averaged 11 points while shooting 40 percent from three. He also has 70 playoff games on his resume, which includes averages of nine points, one assist, and two rebounds, while knocking down 40 percent from three.
Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency
Dennis Schroder Likely On His Way Out
Detroit Pistons Retain Paul Reed
Grizzlies Take a Top Pistons Target Off the Board