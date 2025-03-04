NBA Free Agency: Could Pistons Make a Push for Naz Reid?
Following their massive turnaround this season, the Detroit Pistons' front office should continue to seek upgrades to further help this roster compete in the future. Still months away from free agency, one interesting name is reportedly expected to hit the market.
While speaking on a Bleacher Report livestream last week, NBA insider Jake Fischer touched on the future of Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid. A year removed from taking home Sixth Man of the Year, he is expected to decline his player option and hit the market a year early.
Reid, 25, has emerged as a key contributor for the Timberwolves since joining the team in 2019. This season, he is averaging 14.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 2.2 APG while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.
In the event that Reid does hit free agency, the Pistons are a team that should be in the mix to potentially sign him. With his skill set and versatility in the frontcourt, he could easily fit alongside Detroit's core pieces.
Reid is capable of playing power or center, giving him the flexibility to play alongside Jalen Duren and or Isaiah Stewart. He could also be slotted in at center, allowing Detroit to embrace a five-out style if they wanted to. With his ability to step out and shoot, Reid would also be a good complement to Cade Cunningham in the pick-and-roll.
At 25-years-old, Reid is on a fairly similar timeline as the rest of the Pistons' core. Seeing that they'll have cap space to work with this summer, Detroit will once again be a threat in free agency. Depending on what type of deal he commands in the open market, it's something Trajan Langdon should monitor this summer.
