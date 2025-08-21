All Pistons

NBA Insider Drops Contract Insight on Pistons’ Latest Addition

Javonte Green's Pistons deal isn't fully guaranteed.

Justin Grasso

Feb 13, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Javonte Green (4) reacts to making a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 13, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Javonte Green (4) reacts to making a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Recently, the Detroit Pistons filled another spot on their roster by adding the veteran Javonte Green.

The former Chicago Bulls player inked a deal to join the Pistons for the 2025-2026 NBA season. While it was assumed that Green was joining the team on a veteran’s minimum, the NBA Insider Michael Scotto revealed that there was an interesting detail in the terms.

via @MikeAScotto: Update: The Detroit Pistons signed Javonte Green to a one-year, partially guaranteed deal, sources told @hoopshype. Green receives $925,000 guaranteed from the Pistons. He has averaged 5.3 points on 51% shooting in six NBA seasons with the Bulls, Celtics, Pelicans, and Cavaliers.

Green, a 32-year-old former undrafted wing out of Radford, had a long journey to get here.

After wrapping up his college stint in 2015, Green started his professional career in Spain. He bounced around until making it to the NBA in 2019, joining the Boston Celtics.

Since then, Green has remained around the NBA, but has played for multiple teams, and has included runs in the NBA G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Since 2024, Green has suited up for three teams. He had a second stint with the Chicago Bulls, a run with the New Orleans Pelicans, and recently played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mar 27, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Javonte Green (8) rebounds in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Last season, Green appeared in 50 games for the Pelicans, including 18 starts. Seeing the court for roughly 22 minutes per game, Green has averaged six points, two rebounds, and one assist. He made 45 percent of his shots from the field and knocked down 35 percent of his threes.

With the Cleveland Cavaliers, Green suited up for 18 games. He saw the court for just nine minutes per matchup. Green averaged three points and two rebounds. He struggled with his shot, making just 37 percent from the field.

The Pistons likely don’t anticipate a large role for Green, but his veteran experience and presence will be valued. For the second season in a row, the Pistons are looking to make a playoff run. Green has been a part of three postseason runs, appearing in 12 playoff games.

Detroit’s front office secured flexibility with Green’s deal, making it partially guaranteed. The hope is that Green plays a valuable role all season long, but if Detroit wants to part ways via trade or release, they have the flexibility to do so.

Published
Justin Grasso
