NBA Insider Opens Up on Detroit Pistons Targeting Grizzlies Forward
When Trajan Langdon took over in the Detroit Pistons' front office, it was quickly made clear the plan he had in place with the roster. He wanted to add as much outside shooting as possible around the team's young core. Now heading into his second offseason, it's likely he'll continue searching for pieces who can effectively open up the floor for Cade Cunningham and others to operate.
As the offseason gets ready to begin, the Pistons have been linked to an array of possible upgrades after their stellar 2025 campaign. Among the players who has been tossed around as a target is Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama. During a recent live stream on Bleacher Report, NBA insider Jake Fischer opened up on Detroit pursuing him in restricted free agency.
“Santi Aldama seems to be the most likely player that fits that seven-foot, floor-spacing sweet shooting big man archetype that Detroit has seemingly been linked to all across the board here," Fischer said. "They might be seeing an opportunity to put some pressure on Memphis and maybe there's an opportunity for them to work with the Grizzlies and figure out a sign-and-trade scenario that makes sense for both sides.”
Aldama, 65, is coming off a career year with the Grizzlies. In 65 appearances, he averaged 12.5 PPG and 6.4 RPG while knocking down 36.8% of his three-point attempts.
When it comes to fit, Aldama fits the type of player the Pistons should be going after. Not only does he provide more size in the frontcourt, but he could seamlessly play alongside Jalen Duren because of his ability to space the floor. Aldama is also a player who could give Cunningham more options in the pick-and-roll because he can step out and knock down jump shots.
A team like the Pistons can never have enough shooting, which is why Aldama should be a player on their radar this offseason. With the Grizzlies' plans being unknown following the Desmond Bane trade, he might be someone they can acquire at a reasonable price tag in the coming weeks.