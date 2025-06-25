NBA Insider Revealed Truth On Key NBA Trade Candidates
The Detroit Pistons want to remain patient with the development of their homegrown players, but could the availability of Boston Celtics stars change the strategy?
Only Trajan Langdon and the Pistons’ front office know at this point, but one thing is for sure, the Celtics are open for business. As if the two blockbuster deals within 48 hours weren't a giveaway, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday night that the “phone lines are ringing” in Boston.
Yes, the availability of Jaylen Brown and Derrick White have been discussed.
“My understanding is that the Celtics are getting offers and calls on both Jaylen Brown and Derrick White,” Charania said on Tuesday. “The Celtics have high price thresholds for both players. … I’m sure they are getting some massive offers, some pretty big-time calls.”
While Brown would be a major swing for a team like the Pistons, Derrick White has been a player that writers and analysts have suggested as a potential target for Detroit this offseason.
It’s unclear which teams have reached out for White, leaving the Pistons’ status in that market as a mystery. The chances seem low, considering the Pistons have been linked to a handful of floor-spacing frontcourt players over the past few weeks.
Myles Turner, Naz Reid, and Santi Aldama have been a few names to keep an eye on from a Pistons’ standpoint. While Kristaps Porzingis also fit the description, the Celtics ultimately moved the veteran to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
As for the other three, the Pistons are still waiting on clarity. So far, it seems Indiana, Minnesota, and Memphis will all attempt to retain their forwards.
Although the Pistons haven’t been linked to Boston since the NBA Finals concluded, the Celtics remain a team to watch in the trade market as they still have financial concerns. Plus, the long recovery for Jayson Tatum will give the Celtics an opportunity to hit a soft reset after winning the NBA Finals just last year.
“[The Celtics] are listening," Charania concluded.