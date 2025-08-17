NBA Misery Index Puts Detroit Pistons in Painful Spotlight
Detroit Pistons fans must be “woeful,” according to ESPN’s viral misery index.
“Things are looking pretty grim. I’d offer to buy you a cold beverage, but I’m just a robot in your computer,” the bot tells fans, who select just the Pistons as their favorite team.
Maybe the bot missed the recent playoff run because spirits are high in Detroit.
That’s not to say that Pistons fans have erased the misery of the past. Before the team clinched the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference for the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Pistons had wrapped up a year with a 14-68 record. It was a brutal watch all year long.
And in the years leading up to that, the Pistons were steadily in the tanking conversation. In 2021, the Pistons landed the No. 1 pick, which turned into Cade Cunningham.
The years of misery are beginning to pay off—at least—that’s what the Pistons hope for. For the time being, hope wasn’t enough to take the Pistons down from the top spot in the misery index, holding a 98 rating.
The Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Orlando Magic follow to fill out the top five.
How Can the Pistons Ease the Pain?
Win…. Win more.
There’s a lot of making up to do. Fortunately, a young Pistons team showed plenty of promise in 2024-2025. Cade Cunningham finally broke through and became an All-Star. Jalen Duren continued to show positive signs of development, and Jaden Ivey proved he could play alongside Cunningham. Ausar Thompson's defense is elite, and his offense is improving in different ways.
Questions were answered positively, and most of the young Pistons roster gained valuable playoff experience against the New York Knicks in 2025.
There’s a lot of faith going into next season for the Pistons, but in this case, faith equals pressure.
Due to the Pistons’ steady shortcomings, they entered the 2024-2025 season loose. There was a low level of expectations. They had to win just 15 games to have the right to say they improved. Many projected around 30 wins, which would’ve been a great jump in the right direction.
Since they outshone themselves, the Pistons have to make the playoffs without the NBA Play-In Tournament for the second season in a row just to avoid being called a disappointment after 82 games. If they do make the playoffs, their fans want to see a trip to the second round.
After going 44-38, the Pistons are headed in the right direction. Soon, their fans will see if they can keep the journey on the right path.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury