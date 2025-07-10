NBA News: Pistons Fans’ Dream Trade Target Lands Massive Extension
For the past year, many Detroit Pistons fans have hoped for a potential homecoming for Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
As the Suns’ superteam continued to come up short, there was a brief moment where it seemed the Suns could cut ties with everybody—including Booker—to get a fresh start.
It was quickly made clear that Booker will remain the face of the franchise. As a massive extension was on its way, the veteran guard officially landed it on Wednesday night. Booker earned a two-year extension, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.
@ShamsCharania: BREAKING: Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker has agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum contract extension with the franchise through the 2029-30 season, the highest annual extension salary in NBA history, CAA’s Jessica Holtz and Melvin Booker told ESPN.
Booker and owner Mat Ishbia met in Las Vegas tonight to finalize the contract, which cements Booker’s commitment to the Suns vision for the future and him as the franchise’s leader moving forward. Booker now has five years and $316 million total on his Suns deal.
The Suns are making major changes. Kevin Durant was recently traded to the Houston Rockets. Since Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause attached to his deal, Phoenix hasn’t found a trade they could make, leaving them working on a potential buyout with the star guard.
As for Booker, he’ll continue to try to make it work with the new-look Suns.
Last season, Booker appeared in 75 games for the Suns. He averaged 26 points, four rebounds, and seven assists. The veteran star shot 46 percent from the field and 33 percent from three.
While Booker certainly would’ve been a major addition to any interested team, including the Pistons, he could be in Phoenix for the long haul. Next season, he’ll make $53 million. The original contract will pay him out over $118 million over the following two seasons, with the extension kicking in ahead of the 2028-2029 season.
