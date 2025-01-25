NBA News: Potential Pistons Trade Target Wishes to Stay in Chicago
With the Chicago Bulls being in borderline rebuild territory, they hold two intriguing trade candidates in Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine.
The latter player has been a consistent trade candidate for the last couple of years, but the Bulls have yet to move on.
As Chicago sits 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 19-26 record, their logical path ahead of the NBA trade deadline seems to be selling. Although LaVine isn’t in the midst of a contract year, his timeline could be better aligned with a team in search of one missing piece.
However, a recent report from The Stein Line suggests LaVine isn’t interested in moving on at this time.
According to Jake Fischer, LaVine prefers to stay with the Bulls beyond the 2025 trade deadline. And while it was reported the Phoenix Suns “could emerge” as potential suitors, there hasn’t been a ton of smoke there.
Some have suggested the Detroit Pistons could be a logical landing spot for LaVine.
Heading into Friday’s slate, the Pistons possessed the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. They’ve been in the postseason picture for a good portion of the year.
While the Pistons have found success so far, they could make some additions to improve their chances of making a playoff run beyond the February deadline.
An All-Star caliber player like LaVine would be a big swing, but it seems the Pistons are less likely to make that kind of move at this time.
As long as LaVine is available on the market, though, he’ll be a name to watch for Detroit.
The deadline takes place at 3 PM on February 6.
