NBA Player Ranks Show Massive Jump for Pistons’ Cade Cunningham
As the Detroit Pistons gear up for the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Cade Cunningham is looking to keep his team red-hot after they defeated the Boston Celtics for their eighth win in a row on Wednesday.
Just as the Pistons are approaching an opportunity to take on their ninth straight win, the team found its All-Star guard making a massive jump on a notable list of player rankings.
Formerly known as The Ringer’s 28th best player in the NBA, Cunningham is officiall considered top 20. Overall, he’s on the list at No. 17.
The “patient pick-and-roll operator who finally has room to work” is in the midst of completing his first All-Star and potential All-NBA season.
via The Ringer: “It’s been one of the great joys of this NBA season to see Cunningham in open space for the first time in his NBA life, like a puppy raised in a mill finally allowed to frolic around a big, open field. Everything he does feels lighter.
"You can see the ease in Cade’s playmaking now that there aren’t constantly three defenders in his way. You can see his confidence building every time he turns the corner, trusting not only in his world-class playmaking but also in an ever-improving jumper. This is a star—and a team—that finally has something to play for, and with each passing day, Cade looks more like the visionary creator the Pistons hoped he would be.”
As a former No. 1 overall pick, Cunningham had high expectations entering the NBA, and now he’s finally meeting them. Being on one of the worst teams in recent seasons, Cunningham was left to put up empty stats while battling health concerns throughout his early days.
A few veteran additions and leaps from his homegrown teammates have put the Pistons on the right path to success. Suddenly, they’ve gone from a 14-win team to a potential top-six team when the playoffs approach.
In 54 games this year, Cunningham has averaged 26 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds. He’s shooting threes at a career-high clip, knocking down 36 percent of his six attempts per game. From the field, the Pistons veteran is hitting on 46 percent of his attempts.
Cunningham comes right after players like Evan Mobley and Devin Booker on the list, but places ahead of Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Haliburton, and Domantas Sabonis.
