NBA Veteran Highlights Detroit Pistons' Contagious Spirit
While every team’s NBA Summer League roster is mostly made up of players who won’t be on the main roster, the Detroit Pistons have still had an impressive run through two games. In fact, one core member of the Pistons’ main roster sees the same thing in the Summer League squad as the varsity team. There’s a reason for that.
“The physicality … the attitude that we’re bringing, it runs through the whole organization,” Pistons center Jalen Duren said, as the Pistons delivered a beatdown over the Houston Rockets late last week.
“We all train the same way, the mindset’s the same way, we all got the same chip on our shoulder.”
The Pistons’ Summer League team is headlined by the former fifth-overall pick, Ron Holland, once again. Although Holland played plenty of minutes during the 2024-2025 regular season, the Pistons wanted to see the young veteran put some of his offseason improvements to the test.
Along the way, Holland is leading by example with his defensive toughness and high intensity. So far, the Pistons are thriving out in Las Vegas, winning both of their first two games—and doing so convincingly.
Last year’s Pistons were a feel-good story in the NBA. After going 14-68 in 2023-2024, the Pistons found themselves winning 44 games and clinching the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Despite a slow start to the year, Duren picked up his performance and instantly went from being a weaker link to being an anchor. The young veteran center posted averages of 12 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists, while making nearly 70 percent of his field goals.
While Duren’s ability to step up and show improvement throughout the year was critical, he claims it took an entire group effort for the Pistons to get back on track.
“[Last season] was a whole team effort,” Duren added. “It was like a family. We stayed together and got the job done. There’s not much to really say to it. We've got a long way to go. It was just the start of a long journey.”
Being one of the younger teams in the NBA, the Pistons could be set up well for the future if they continue to show progression. It doesn’t seem like they’ve gotten too ahead of themselves. The presence of some of the most notable players on the roster in Las Vegas to watch the team’s Summer League action was a sign that all is still right on the chemistry front. Soon, the Pistons will be back on the court, preparing for their follow-up season after a first-round appearance.
