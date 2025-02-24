Norman Powell Gets Injury Update Before Pistons-Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers plan to have a shorthanded roster for Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. Norman Powell has found himself remaining on the injury report once again.
According to the official NBA injury report, Powell is out for Monday’s action in Detroit. The absence will be Powell’s third in a row after he missed the first two games back from the All-Star break.
In addition to ruling out Powell once again, the Clippers updated the veteran’s injury description on the injury report. While Powell’s setback was initially described as “knee soreness,” the injury report now states that Powell is dealing with “left patellar tendinopathy.”
For most of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Powell hasn’t been dealing with any setbacks serious enough to keep him off the court for long stretches. The first time he missed multiple games in a row, Powell was out for six games in late November. He returned on December 1 to face the Denver Nuggets.
Since the start of the new year, Powell has appeared in 19 games. Sunday’s absence against the Indiana Pacers marked his fourth during that stretch. Lately, Powell has averaged 24 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from three. It’s unclear what Powell’s timeline is at this time, but the Clippers won’t be rolling him out as early as Monday night.
Heading into Monday’s action, the Clippers have lost two games in a row. They are 31-25 on the season, which places them sixth in the Western Conference. Fortunately for LA, they have a double-digit win streak over the Pistons, sweeping them for several seasons.
However, Detroit has been on quite the roll. With a 31-26 record, the Pistons place sixth in the Eastern Conference. They have won eight of their last 10 games, and they have six victories in a row.
The Pistons and the Clippers will battle it out at 7 PM ET on Monday.
