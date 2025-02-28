Nuggets Reveal Key Starter's Playing Status vs Detroit Pistons
The Denver Nuggets kept the high-flying star Aaron Gordon on the injury report for Friday's action against the Denver Nuggets. He was listed as questionable leading up to the action.
According to the injury report, Gordon is dealing with a left ankle sprain. The veteran has been ruled out for Friday night's action in Michigan.
Lately, Gordon's been available for Denver. While Gordon missed the final matchup heading into the All-Star break, he’s been back on the court for Denver’s last four games, including Thursday’s action in Milwaukee.
Since returning from the break, Gordon has averaged 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists. The veteran is shooting 55 percent from the field and hitting on 42 percent from three on five attempts per game.
While Gordon has missed stretches of games multiple times throughout the year, he’s been available for the most part since January. This year, Gordon is posting averages of 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists. He’s made over 50 percent of his field goals.
Jamal Murray's Playing Status
Along with Gordon, the Nuggets had Jamal Murray on the injury report for Friday's action. The forward has been dealing with knee inflammation. Despite dealing with a setback, Murray is on pace to play against the Pistons.
On Monday night, Murray checked in for nearly 40 minutes against the Bucks. The veteran produced 20 points, three rebounds, and five assists. He knocked down nine of his 20 shots from the field. The Nuggets came up short with a nine-point loss against the Bucks.
Despite the minor setback, Murray hasn’t missed any action since the Nuggets returned from the All-Star break. Over that four-game stretch, Murray produced 22 points and five assists per game. He’s been knocking down threes at a 63 percent clip.
This season, Murray has appeared in 51 games so far after failing to reach 60 games last season. The veteran has been a 40 percent shooter throughout the year while putting up 21 points per game.
The Pistons and the Nuggets are set for a 7 PM ET tip-off on Friday.
