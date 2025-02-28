Nuggets Reveal Key Starter's Playing Status vs Detroit Pistons

Injury Update ahead of tonight's game against the Pistons:



AVAILABLE:

Jamal Murray (Left Knee Inflammation)



OUT:

Aaron Gordon (Left Ankle Sprain)

Peyton Watson (Right Knee Sprain)

Vlatko Čančar (Left Knee Surgery Rehabilitation)

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)… pic.twitter.com/Me7xRjjU2q