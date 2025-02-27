Pair of NBA Analyst Feel Pistons Star is Worthy of All-NBA Honors
In the midst of his best season in the pros, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham earned the first All-Star nod of his young career. Based on what they've seen thus far, some analysts feel he is deserving of more accolades following a breakout campaign.
Cunningham has taken his game to new heights in 2025, and it's yielded massive dividends for the Pistons as a whole. Not only is their top prospect emerging into a star, but his heightened play is leading to wins as well. After having the NBA's worst record last season, Detroit is now on the cusp of putting an end to its playoff drought.
In his age 23 season, Cunningham has blossomed into an all-around talent for the Pistons. This season, the All-Star guard is averaging 25.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 9.8 APG. Cunningham is coming off a pair of dominant showings, combining for 70 points, 16 rebounds, and 19 assists in the Pistons' back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers.
Following his pair of dominant showings, numerous NBA analyst took to social media to praise the Pistons guard. Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill and Kevin O'Connor each made posts on X/Twitter about Cunningham being worthy of All-NBA honors this season.
Landing on an All-NBA team would be huge for Cunningham, as it would cement him as a star in the league. Between his personal and team success, he has a worthy case of being chosen.
For now, Cunningham's top focus remains on getting the Pistons to the postseason. That said, if he's able to keep his current pace and reach the playoffs, it could result in more personal accolades for his growing resumé.
