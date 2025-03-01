All Pistons

Pistons Coach Explains Cade Cunningham's Struggles vs Nuggets

What went wrong for Cade Cunningham against the Nuggets?

Justin Grasso

Feb 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) battle for a loose ball in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Friday’s action against the Denver Nuggets wasn’t the sharpest performance put on by Detroit Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham.

Throughout the first half, the star guard was off to an odd outing for himself as he attempted the fewest shots out of the entire starting five. With just three attempts, Cunningham went scoreless from the field. His one point came from the charity stripe.

From that point on, Cunningham struggled to find his rhythm. After the game, Detroit head coach JB Bickerstaff credited the Nuggets’ early defensive strategy for preventing Cunningham from getting comfortable and playing his game.

"He just had a tough night tonight,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “They were determined to not let him play. There were a ton of traps they were putting on him early, trying to get the ball out of his hands. He just had a night, and he’ll be better tomorrow."

It was evident Cunningham was looking for his shot in the second half, as he led the starting five in attempts. While Cunningham scored the most from Detroit’s side in the second half, the Pistons’ defense still struggled against a red-hot Denver team.

The Nuggets shot 65 percent from the field in the second half, going 9-16 from three. The Pistons were outscored by 10, after already trailing by double digits.

Overall, Cunningham finished the night on 3-12 shooting, contributing to 11 points. He also had five assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

The Pistons dropped their first game in weeks, losing 134-119 to the Nuggets. Detroit will be back on the floor on Saturday night for a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

