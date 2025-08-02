All Pistons

Pistons Encouraged to Pursue Blockbuster Trade With Utah Jazz

An NBA writer recently suggested the Detroit Pistons should pursue a trade for a Utah Jazz star.

Justin Grasso

Dec 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Since last season, the veteran forward Lauri Markkanen has been a name to keep an eye on in the NBA trade market.

Once the veteran sharpshooter signed an extension with the Utah Jazz, all speculation was placed on hold due to the timing. Since Markkanen will be trade-eligible throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season, you can expect those rumors to heat up once again.

Perhaps, the Detroit Pistons will have some involvement. If they aren’t already thinking about it, one NBA writer suggests they should get on it “immediately.”

Lauri Markkane
Dec 19, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots on Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Why Should the Pistons Make the Call?

“The Pistons might want to get a head start in chatting it up with Danny Ainge about a possible pre-season price tag for Markkanen in the hopes of swaying him with a combination of draft capital (own all their first-round picks moving forward) and promising prospects (Ex. Marcus Sasser), all things a fresh-start team like the Jazz generally covet,” PistonsPowered’s Mark Nilon wrote.

“As made evident by their seventh-worst offensive rating during the 2025 postseason, Detroit could use more firepower on the more glamorous side of the ball. On top of this, their 17-ranked three-point shooting percentage (36.2) during the regular season that dropped to the third-worst in the playoffs (32.4) suggests adding a perimeter sniper could also be a desired game plan as well.”

Since the Pistons suddenly turned into Eastern Conference contenders, many have pounded the table for Detroit’s front office to take a big swing in the trade market. The team’s President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, has stood firm on keeping the Pistons on the same timeline and investing in their homegrown players.

Lauri Markkane
Mar 17, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots the ball during the second quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Markkenen, 28, has an NBA All-Star nod under his belt. He was also voted the Most Improved Player in 2023. Although he’s been a solid presence on both of his previous teams in Chicago and Cleveland, Markkanen has slid into more of a star role on a struggling Jazz team.

His All-Star season included averages of 26 points and nine rebounds, on 39 percent shooting from three. Last year, his numbers were down to 18 points and six rebounds on 35 percent shooting from deep. He appeared in just 47 games.

Acquiring Markkanen means committing to him for the next four seasons. He’s set to earn $195 million over that time, beginning with a $46 million salary next year.

Landing Markkanen certainly wouldn’t come at a discount for the Pistons. On a positive note, you know the veteran forward can be productive, averaging 18 points while shooting 37 percent from three throughout his career. Still, acquiring Markkanen means cutting ties with a high-upside veteran.

Are the Pistons truly willing to do that? So far, that’s not the case. The two most notable players with extensions looming are Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey. Early rumors suggest the Pistons are going to try and work out long-term deals for both of them. That’s likely the priority at this time.

More Pistons on SI

Designer Imagines Cade Cunningham on NBA 2K26 Cover

Detroit Pistons Add Two-Way Player

Pistons Should Keep an Eye on a $60 Million Rival

Caris LeVert’s Mindset Joining the Pistons

Pistons’ Executive Lands Interest From Raptors

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News