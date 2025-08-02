Pistons Encouraged to Pursue Blockbuster Trade With Utah Jazz
Since last season, the veteran forward Lauri Markkanen has been a name to keep an eye on in the NBA trade market.
Once the veteran sharpshooter signed an extension with the Utah Jazz, all speculation was placed on hold due to the timing. Since Markkanen will be trade-eligible throughout the 2025-2026 NBA season, you can expect those rumors to heat up once again.
Perhaps, the Detroit Pistons will have some involvement. If they aren’t already thinking about it, one NBA writer suggests they should get on it “immediately.”
Why Should the Pistons Make the Call?
“The Pistons might want to get a head start in chatting it up with Danny Ainge about a possible pre-season price tag for Markkanen in the hopes of swaying him with a combination of draft capital (own all their first-round picks moving forward) and promising prospects (Ex. Marcus Sasser), all things a fresh-start team like the Jazz generally covet,” PistonsPowered’s Mark Nilon wrote.
“As made evident by their seventh-worst offensive rating during the 2025 postseason, Detroit could use more firepower on the more glamorous side of the ball. On top of this, their 17-ranked three-point shooting percentage (36.2) during the regular season that dropped to the third-worst in the playoffs (32.4) suggests adding a perimeter sniper could also be a desired game plan as well.”
Since the Pistons suddenly turned into Eastern Conference contenders, many have pounded the table for Detroit’s front office to take a big swing in the trade market. The team’s President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, has stood firm on keeping the Pistons on the same timeline and investing in their homegrown players.
Markkenen, 28, has an NBA All-Star nod under his belt. He was also voted the Most Improved Player in 2023. Although he’s been a solid presence on both of his previous teams in Chicago and Cleveland, Markkanen has slid into more of a star role on a struggling Jazz team.
His All-Star season included averages of 26 points and nine rebounds, on 39 percent shooting from three. Last year, his numbers were down to 18 points and six rebounds on 35 percent shooting from deep. He appeared in just 47 games.
Acquiring Markkanen means committing to him for the next four seasons. He’s set to earn $195 million over that time, beginning with a $46 million salary next year.
Landing Markkanen certainly wouldn’t come at a discount for the Pistons. On a positive note, you know the veteran forward can be productive, averaging 18 points while shooting 37 percent from three throughout his career. Still, acquiring Markkanen means cutting ties with a high-upside veteran.
Are the Pistons truly willing to do that? So far, that’s not the case. The two most notable players with extensions looming are Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey. Early rumors suggest the Pistons are going to try and work out long-term deals for both of them. That’s likely the priority at this time.
