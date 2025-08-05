Pistons Fans Buzz Over Return of Intriguing NBA Prospect
After a strong Summer League run with the Detroit Pistons, Daniss Jenkins is back with the team for the 2025-2026 NBA season.
According to reports, Jenkins re-signed with the Pistons on a two-way contract. Considering the flashes he showed during the Summer League run in Las Vegas, many aren’t surprised to see the team still wants him around.
It’s safe to say that Pistons fans on social media are thrilled with the fact that Jenkins landed another deal in Detroit in early August.
NBA Fans React to Daniss Jenkins Signing With Detroit
@KoreaPistonsFan: OH LETS GO
@RGA_418: Still think he has a chance to make the #Pistons 15 man roster
@chewacow: he deserves a full deal at this point imo
The 23-year-old guard attended four different colleges from 2019 to 2024. After going to Pacific, Odessa College, and Iona, Jenkins finished his college career by playing for St. John’s.
During the 2024 NBA Draft, Jenkins went through the event without getting selected. It wasn’t long before the Pistons came calling with an offer to take the two-way deal.
Jenkins generated enough intrigue to bring him back.
@PistonOfTheDay: This is fantastic for Detroit. By my estimate, they have one of the best 2way players.
@philaugust30: This should be a standard deal.
@lazchance: Only surprise is it's not a full deal. Balled out in Vegas.
Last year, Jenkins played minutes with the Pistons. While on the main roster, he appeared in just seven games. Seeing the court for roughly three minutes per matchup, Jenkins averaged one point.
Most of his rookie season was spent playing in the NBA G League with the Motor City Cruise. During the regular G League season, Jenkins averaged 21 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.
In the Summer League, Jenkins put up 10 points per game, along with three assists and two rebounds. Along with his fellow soon-to-be-sophomore Ron Holland, Jenkins showed plenty of progress and potential. Therefore, the Pistons are bringing him back for more development.
More Pistons on SI
Designer Imagines Cade Cunningham on NBA 2K26 Cover
Detroit Pistons Add Two-Way Player
Pistons Should Keep an Eye on a $60 Million Rival
Caris LeVert’s Mindset Joining the Pistons