Pistons Forward Makes Cryptic Post Amid Free Agency Rumors
Just before free agency began, the Detroit Pistons found themselves having to pivot from one of last year's standouts. Now, just weeks before training camp gets underway, one player is teasing a potential reunion online.
Coming off a season where he nearly captured the Sixth Man of the Year award, the Pistons retaining Malik Beasley this summer seemed like a foregone conclusion. However, things did not end up playing out this way.
Back in July, reports emerged that Beasley was the target of an investigation connected to gambling activity. The allegations weren't from his time with the Pistons, as they had to do with dealings in 2024 when he was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The investigation didn't find Beasley guilty of any wrongdoing, but it still had a major impact on his NBA career. Heading into free agency, he was expected to land a lucrative multi-year deal with Detroit. In need of outside shooting, Trajan Langdon ended up giving what likely would have been Beasley's contract to Duncan Robinson following a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat.
Although a sizable long-term deal might not be in play, Beasley could still find himself on the Pistons in 2026. Since it was revealed that the investigation ended with no evidence, reports emerged that Detroit has checked in on the journeyman sharpshooter.
The Pistons can offer Beasley a better offer than most suitors, giving him a salary of just over $7 million. That said, a handful of teams are still interested in acquiring the veteran sharpshooter's services.
While reports emerge of a potential reunion, Tobias Harris had fans buzzing with a recent social media post.
Ahead of training camp, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren have been seen on vacation together in Rome. Ironically enough, Beasley just so happens to be there as well. Harris ended up re-posting about this coincidence, imploring the three of them to link up overseas.
While this could mean nothing, many have speculated that Harris knows what could be coming down the pike.
Seeing that they have an open roster spot, the Pistons should strongly consider bringing back Beasley. That said, he still isn't in the clear completely when it comes to this off-court drama. On Wednesday, reports emerged that the NBA has decided to launch its own investigation regarding the previous gambling allegations.
