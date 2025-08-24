Pistons’ Free Agency Plans May Have Fueled Isaiah Stewart
After getting some brief looks at Isaiah Stewart’s workouts this offseason, one question comes to mind: Is stretch Stewart coming back?
Lately, Stewart has been seen fine-tuning his long-range jumper. Perhaps, that’s a sign that he could be expanding his range heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season.
via @DowntownDeuce: Isaiah Stewart’s Jumper Is Looking Pure 🔵🔴 #detroitbasketball
Last season’s run for the Pistons didn’t feature a ton of deep shooting from Stewart. As the veteran center played his natural position at the five under JB Bickerstaff, he was used primarily as a defensive anchor while coming off the bench for about 20 minutes per game.
Two seasons ago, Stewart proved he could play the role of a stretch four if need be. The veteran center knocked down 38 percent of his threes, while playing alonside Jalen Duren.
When JB Bickerstaff arrived to take over for Monty Williams, he wouldn’t rule out a starting role for Stewart, even with Duren in the picture. Ultimately, the head coach decided it would be best to have Stewart play a role behind Duren. It ended up paying off throughout the regular season.
Stewart appeared in 72 games for the Pistons. He averaged six points and six rebounds, while blocking 1.6 shots per game, marking a career-high pace.
The Pistons hoped to take advantage of Stewart’s defensive physicality in the playoffs. Unfortunately, a knee injury kept him sidelined for five out of the six games. There shouldn’t be a major change in Stewart’s role for next season, but a slight tweak could be in the cards.
Throughout the offseason, the Pistons were linked to players such as Santi Aldama and Naz Reid. Both players signed long-term deals with their current organizations. Maybe Stewart took that as a sign and used it as motivation to begin sharpening other areas of his game.
Time will tell if that’s the case. Either way, Stewart is guaranteed a critical role for the Pistons next year.
